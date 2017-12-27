

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits continued to increase in November, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial profits grew 14.9 percent year-over-year in November, well below the 25.1 percent spike in October.



During the January to November period, total profits of industrial enterprises surged 21.9 percent annually, down from 23.3 percent rise in the January to October period.



Earnings at state-owned firms jumped 46.2 percent and private firm's profits climbed by 12.7 percent in the January to November period.



