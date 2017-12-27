NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 27, 2017) - B&H offering major discounts on hundreds of products during its two-day deal marathon, including photo and video gear, computers, TVs, lighting, Smartphones, and more.

B&H Mega Deal Zone - https://www.bhphotovideo.com/mega-deal-zone/deals

ASUS ZenWatch 2 1.63" Smartwatch with HyperCharge

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1249829-REG/asus_wi501q_gm_gd_q_zenwatch_2_1_63_smartwatch.html

Stay connected with the stylish ZenWatch 2 Smartwatch, which comes with a gold case and a gold metal band. The ZenWatch 2 connects to your compatible smartphone or tablet to give you access to all your favorite apps directly on your wrist; it also provides convenient up-to-the minute notifications, activity tracking options and much more.

Canon PIXMA TS9020 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1302642-REG/canon_1371c002_pixma_ts9020_wireless_all_in_one.html

Looking for one unit to handle all of the basic needs of your home or small office, the PIXMA TS9020 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer from Canon will be able to help you out. Sporting a sleek design and white coloration, as well as advanced print technology, the wireless TS9020 is available for printing, scanning, and copying tasks. For printing, users will benefit from a high 9600 x 2400 dpi resolution for images and documents, while a 6-color ink system provides accurate color with smooth gradations.

Panasonic WINGS Wireless Bluetooth Sport Clip Earbuds with Mic & Controller

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1274527-REG/panasonic_rp_bts50p1_k_wings_wireless_bluetooth_sport.html

The spartan limited edition black WINGS Wireless Bluetooth Sport Clip Earbuds with Mic & Controller from Panasonic are IPX5-rated for water and sweat resistance, and feature 12mm neodymium drivers for deep, rich bass, and bright, natural treble. By using Bluetooth 4.1, they are compatible with iPhones, iPods, iPads, and Android devices.

The WINGS earbuds easily twist and bend to conform to the individual size and shape of your ears, resulting in a snug, comfortable, and custom fit, even while moving. They include a mic and a controller for adjusting volume and making or taking phone calls. They can switch effortlessly from music to calls and back again with one-touch ease.

Z CAM E1 Mini 4K Interchangeable Lens Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1203955-REG/z_camera_e1cam3a701_e1_mini_4k_video.html

Miniature in size yet big on performance, the Z CAM E1 is an interchangeable camera system that packs the feature-set of a mirrorless camera into a body more akin to an action camera. The E1 features an active Micro Four Thirds lens mount and a 16MP MFT Panasonic CMOS sensor that supports DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) video at 24 fps, UHD (3840 x 2160) at 30 fps, and 1080p video up to 60 fps. The camera can also shoot 16 megapixel stills in JPEG or uncompressed DNG raw formats, with full resolution burst mode shooting up to 15 fps.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B & H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as from photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost photographers, and interviews with some of photography's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo Camera Store is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/26/11G149118/Images/Mega_Deal-Zone-e71e0f6201aa949a83c0df0bdf5d051b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/26/11G149118/Images/Mega_DealZone-6c68983accc99fc4a5104c7f8c3f5d2c.jpg

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/