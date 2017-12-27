Toyota City, Japan, Dec 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for November 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.
November 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- Second consecutive month of increase
Daihatsu
- Nineteenth consecutive month of increase
Hino
- Second consecutive month of increase
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Second consecutive month of increase
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- Second consecutive month of increase
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 5,681 units (28.1 percent increase)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,623 units (3.6 percent decrease)
- 50.4 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (3.4 percentage point increase)
- 32.6 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.2 percentage point increase)
Daihatsu
- Eighth consecutive month of increase
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 48,600 units (2.5 percent decrease); first decrease in eight months
- 32.7 percent share of minivehicle market (1.8 percentage point decrease)
Hino
- First increase in three months
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,600 units (11.5 percent decrease)
- 37.3 percent share of the truck* market (0.2 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Second consecutive month of increase
- 46.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.8 percentage point increase)
*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)
Exports
Toyota
- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa
Daihatsu
- There were no exports for Daihatsu
Hino
- Fifth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Fourth consecutive month of increase
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- First decrease in three months; due to decreased production in North America, Asia, Australia, and other regions
Daihatsu
- Decreased; due to decreased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Fifth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First decrease in three months
About Toyota
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.
Source: Toyota
Contact:
Toyota Motor Corporation Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3817-9926
Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.