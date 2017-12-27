Toyota Motor Corporation Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for November 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.November 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- Second consecutive month of increaseDaihatsu- Nineteenth consecutive month of increaseHino- Second consecutive month of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseSales in JapanToyota- Second consecutive month of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 5,681 units (28.1 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,623 units (3.6 percent decrease)- 50.4 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (3.4 percentage point increase)- 32.6 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.2 percentage point increase)Daihatsu- Eighth consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 48,600 units (2.5 percent decrease); first decrease in eight months- 32.7 percent share of minivehicle market (1.8 percentage point decrease)Hino- First increase in three months- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,600 units (11.5 percent decrease)- 37.3 percent share of the truck* market (0.2 percentage point increase)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increase- 46.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.8 percentage point increase)*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)ExportsToyota- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and AfricaDaihatsu- There were no exports for DaihatsuHino- Fifth consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle EastToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Fourth consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First decrease in three months; due to decreased production in North America, Asia, Australia, and other regionsDaihatsu- Decreased; due to decreased production in IndonesiaHino- Fifth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in three monthsAbout ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.