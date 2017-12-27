

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said that it has successfully completed its $1.5 billion buy-back of its shares, comprised of the $500 million and $1 billion on-market share buy-back programmes announced on 8 February 2017 and 2 August 2017 respectively.



Rio Tinto noted that it will today commence a further $1.925 billion on-market buy-back of Rio Tinto plc shares, to be completed no later than 31 December 2018.



During 2017 Rio Tinto has announced cash returns to shareholders of $8.2 billion, comprising $4.2 billion of dividends and $4 billion of share buy-backs.



