

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The greenback pared gains to 113.17 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 113.36.



The greenback eased back to 0.9887 against the franc, heading to pierce its early session's low of 0.9886.



The greenback edged down to 1.3380 against the pound, off its previous high of 1.3368.



The greenback slipped to a 6-day low of 1.1883 against the euro and a 3-week low of 1.2675 versus the loonie, from its early highs of 1.1855 and 1.2696, respectively.



If the greenback extends decline, it may find support around 112.00 against the yen, 0.97 against the franc, 1.38 against the pound, 1.20 against the euro and 1.25 against the loonie.



