sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.12.2017 | 08:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire
London, December 22

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 30 November 2017, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 23 January 2018.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 22 December 2017



© 2017 PR Newswire