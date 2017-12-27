City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 21-December-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 192.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.07p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 21-December-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 76.01p

INCLUDING current year revenue 77.16p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP28.15m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528