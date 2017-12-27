sprite-preloader
27.12.2017 | 08:02
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 21 December 2017 were:

208.83p  Capital only (undiluted)
213.43p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 17,703 ordinary shares on 21 December 2017,
the Company has 24,376,565 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,557,367 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

© 2017 PR Newswire