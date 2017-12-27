Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") has received a notice from its controlling shareholder, Zhejiang Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd.* ("Communications Group"), providing that Mr. Zhou Jianping ("Mr. Zhou") has reached the retirement age and resigned from Communications Group. Accordingly, Mr. Zhou will no longer serve as a non-executive director of the Company.

Mr. Zhou confirms that there is no disagreement between him and the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board will identify a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as practicable and will make further announcement as and when appropriate.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Zhou for his contributions to the Company during his term of office.

*English name for reference only

December 22, 2017

