

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Royal Air Maroc announced orders for four 787-9 Dreamliners - valued at $1.1 billion at list prices. The orders, previously listed as unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, include two 787s purchased in December 2016 and two purchased in the current month.



Royal Air Maroc flies 787s on international routes from Casablanca to North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, and with the additional airplanes plans to expand service to these areas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX