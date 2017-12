Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. currently comprises 8 Directors. Their names, roles and functions are set out below:

Board Committee

\Board of Directors Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Strategic Committee Executive Directors Mr. Zhan Xiaozhang (Chairman) - Chairman - Chairman Mr. Cheng Tao - - - Member Ms. Luo Jianhu - - - Member Non-executive Directors Mr. Wang Dongjie Member - - - Mr. Dai Benmeng - Member Member - Independent Non-Executive Directors Mr. Zhou Jun Chairman Member Member - Mr. Pei Ker-Wei Member Member Chairman - Ms. Lee Wai Tsang, Rosa Member Member Member -

Hangzhou, PRC, December 22, 2017