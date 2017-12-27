

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc (GPOR.L) announced it has exchanged contracts to sell 30 Broadwick Street to a client of Savills IM. The Group said the headline price of 190.0 million pounds, equating to 186 million pounds after deductions for tenant incentives, is marginally ahead of the September 2017 book value.



Robin Matthews, Investment Director of GPE said, 'The sale is the final achievement in an outstanding development project for GPE. The property is now 100% let and the sale continues our strategy of recycling capital out of mature assets'.



