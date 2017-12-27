

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group Plc (AVV.L) provided update on the progress of the proposed Combination of AVEVA and the Schneider Electric industrial software business.



The review procedure of the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States or 'CFIUS' is still ongoing and has now moved on to Phase II. Phase II should be no longer than 45 calendar days and therefore, assuming the full period is required and approval is granted, clearance is expected to be received on or around 9 February 2018, with Completion of the Combination occurring at the end of February 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX