

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investment company 3i Infrastructure (3IN.L) Wednesday said it has agreed to invest a further of about 186 million pounds in Wireless Infrastructure Group, or WIG, to raise the stake in the latter to 91 percent. The remaining to be held by management.



3i Infrastructure is buying the stake owned by Barings LLC's client accounts, with the completion of the deal subject to certain third party consents.



WIG, an independent communications infrastructure provider headquartered in the UK, builds and operates communication towers in rural and suburban areas, together with fibre-based networks.



Earlier, in April 2016, 3i Infrastructure had acquired a minority interest in WIG from Barings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX