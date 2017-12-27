Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 27 December 2017







Danske Bank structured notes linked to Euro Stoxx Banks



On the 13 June 2017, Danske Bank issued index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of Euro Stoxx Banks. The notes were designated "DB European Banks Autocallable II 2020" (ISIN DK0030400031).



The notes are autocalled at a price of 100 as the index on the 9 December 2017 was above the autocall barrier. Danske Bank has filed an application for the notes to be delisted on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S from 27 December 2017.









Danske Bank A/S





Contact: Heikki Petteri Ruoppa, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +45 45143268



