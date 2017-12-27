sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,61 Euro		+0,082
+0,13 %
WKN: A0MRDY ISIN: DK0060079531 Ticker-Symbol: DS81 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DSV A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DSV A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,05
65,36
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DSV A/S
DSV A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DSV A/S64,61+0,13 %