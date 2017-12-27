With effect from December 28, 2017, the subscription rights in will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including January 2, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VSSAB TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546390 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 145949 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------





