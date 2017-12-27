Kitron ASA: Kitron: Agreement related to manufacturing of medical equipment

(2017-12-27) Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a contract with a leading supplier of medical equipment. The agreement specifies that Kitron for specific products will be a supplier for a period of two years from 2018. In this period, the expected turnover linked to the contract is between NOK 100 million and NOK 150 million. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal.

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronic manufacturing services companies for the Data/Telecoms, Defence, Energy, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenue of about NOK 2.1 billion in 2016 and has about 1,350 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com/)

