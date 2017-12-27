LS Retail ehf.: Norwegian discount retail chain Nille will implement LS Retail's software solution LS Nav

Norwegian discount retail chain Nille has selected LS Nav (https://www.lsretail.com/products/ls-nav/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Nille), a software solution for retail stores developed by LS Retail (https://www.lsretail.com/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Nille), as its new software system. The implementation and service contract, covering 360 stores of the chain and 530 Point of Sale (POS) terminals, was awarded to LS Retail partner CGI Norway. The agreement incorporates the implementation of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, LS Nav, and a software solution by LS Retail to manage inventory on mobile devices.

Nille is a leading Norwegian discount retail chain, focusing on seasonal products and selected product categories such as candles, home interior, and disposables. Nille offers all things needed for creating the right setting during occasions such as Easter, Halloween, Christmas, and birthday parties. Nille runs more than 360 stores across Norway.

LS Retail is a world-leading provider of software solutions based on Microsoft technology, and Microsoft's largest independent software vendor (ISV) within retail and hospitality.

"The agreement provides Nille with a modern, total solution that covers the increasing demands of a dynamic retail environment. It is a forward-looking, standard solution, based on the latest Microsoft Dynamics technology. The rich functionality ensures that Nille will be able to offer good experiences for their customers and staff today and in the future," says Tom Hauge, CEO of CGI.

The implementation phase will take 12 months. The go-live of the first store is planned for May 2018, and the full rollout is scheduled to be completed by September 2018.

"This agreement marks the second major deal between CGI and a major retail player on the implementation of LS Retail products within a short period of time. A few weeks ago, CGI signed a large contract with NMD (https://www.lsretail.com/about-us/news/norsk-medisinaldepot-buys-new-software-system-320-pharmacies/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=Nille), the pharmacy company running the Vitusapotek and DittApotek chains. This fine collaboration started with a Partner Agreement in early 2017, and it is already proving its worth for us in the Norwegian market. This collaboration is on the back of a long standing partnership with CGI in other Nordic countries" says Magnus Norddahl, CEO and President of LS Retail.

About LS Retail

For more than two decades, LS Retail has been developing easy and practical software solutions to make the shopping and dining experience a pleasure worldwide. LS Retail products and solutions are sold through a global partner network and have been installed in more than 66,000 stores in over 120 countries.

