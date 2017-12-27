Five Indian solar firms have filed an application for the imposition of import duties on solar cells with the Directorate General of Safeguards in a move designed to boost domestic manufacturing and protect local interests.

A call for the Indian government to introduce safeguard duties on solar cell imports has been made by the Indian Solar Manufacturer's Association (ISMA) on behalf of five Indian solar firms.

Indosolar, Jupiter Solar Power, Mundra Solar PV, Websol Energy Systems and Helios Photo Voltaic signed the application calling for the Directorate General of Safeguards (DGS) to take measures to protect the solar PV manufacturing landscape of India.

Their call is for solar cells that enter India - whether as standalone cells or incorporated into modules - to be subject to safeguard duties for a period of four years. Following the filing of the application, the ...

