Great Portland Estates has exchanged contracts to sell 30 Broadwick Street to a client of Savills IM for a headline price of £190m, with completion scheduled for January. This equates to £186m after deductions for tenant incentives and is marginally ahead of the September 2017 book value, reflecting a headline net initial yield of 4% and a capital value of £2,015 per sq ft. 30 Broadwick Street is an eight storey building, completed in late 2016, which provides a total of 94,300 sq ft of grade ...

