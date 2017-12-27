Royal Dutch Shell said it expects changes to US tax law to benefit the company and its US operations. The Anglo-Dutch oil company said it expected to gain mainly from the future reduction of the US corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%. The lower rate will affect results for Shell's fourth quarter results for 2017 and the company is assessing the impact. On the basis of the third-quarter results, Shell said it would have incurred an estimated charge to earnings of $2bn (£1.5bn) to $2.5bn primarily ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...