EP Solutions to Reach the European Venture Contest Final

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, December 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As part of the visibility strategy and search for strategic partnerships, EP Solutions has participated in the Tech Tour European Venture Contest (https://www.techtour.com/events/2017/12/event-evc-final.html) reaching the final stage as one of the top 10% emerging companies and startups among over 1000 participating companies.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451106/PRNE_EP_Solutions_SA_Logo.jpg )



Joaquin Azpilicueta, CEO of EP Solutions has presented the company in the sequential events that lead to the final event in Düsseldorf on December 11th and 12th, 2017.

This series of events has provided an excellent opportunity to meet investors and eventual partnering companies that have shown genuine interest in the progress of the company.

Meanwhile, EP Solutions technology keeps gaining scientific interest and visibility through significant publications. Recently the study "A New Algorithm to Visualize the Individual Relationship between Electrical Rotors from Non-Invasive Panoramic Mapping and Atrial Fibrosis to guide Ablation of Persistent Atrial Fibrillation" has been accepted for publication in the Clinical Research in Cardiology Journal (IF 4,8).

An official pdf version will be available on the journal and the EP Solutions website very soon.

Contacts:

Joaquin Azpilicueta M.D.

+41-786-247-510

joaquin.azpilicueta@ep-solutions.ch

Elisa Tanco

+41-783-763-025