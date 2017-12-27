

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) announced the company expects meaningful positive effects from the tax reform legislation signed into law in the U.S. on Dec. 22. The new law goes into effect on January 1, 2018.



The new legislation triggers the revaluation of deferred tax liabilities. This results in a one-time book gain of approximately 90 million euros, to be reflected in the Group's 2017 net income. Thereof, approximately 30 million euros are attributable to Fresenius Kabi and approximately 60 million euros to Fresenius Medical Care.



