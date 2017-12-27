Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 65/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 27 December 2017













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 51



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 36,346,000 8,892,840,530 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 December 2017 145,000 243.30 35,278,500 -------------------- 19 December 2017 142,000 243.12 34,523,040 -------------------- 20 December 2017 144,000 242.96 34,986,240 -------------------- 21 December 2017 148,000 242.79 35,932,920 -------------------- 22 December 2017 145,000 244.64 35,472,800 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 51 724,000 176,193,500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 37,070,000 9,069,034,030 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 39,204,024 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.18% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



