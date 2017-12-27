

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The pound rose back to 0.8861 against the euro, heading to pierce its early 2-day high of 0.8859.



The pound climbed back to 151.59 against the yen, few pips short of its early 2-day high of 151.61.



The pound advanced to a 2-day high of 1.3394 against the greenback and near a 2-week high of 1.3263 against the Swiss franc, from its early lows of 1.3368 and 1.3218, respectively.



If the pound rises further, it may find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro, 154.00 against the yen and 1.34 against the franc.



