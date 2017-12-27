









TOKYO, Dec 27, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of November 2017.Worldwide Productionhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaNov2017WProd.jpgProduction Outside of Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaNov2017ProdOutJap.jpgProduction in Japan for the month of November 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since September 2017).Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the seventh consecutive month (since May 2017), setting record high production for the month of November. This includes record high production for the month of November in North America and all-time records in Asia and China.Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year increase for the seventh consecutive month (since May 2017), also setting record high production for the month of November.Sales in the Japanese Markethttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaNov2017SalesJap.jpgTotal domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the month of November 2017 experienced a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month (since July 2017).New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive month (since September 2017).Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month (since September 2017).Vehicle registrations - excluding mini-vehiclesFIT was the industry's third best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of November 2017 with sales of 9,217 units.Mini-vehicles - under 660ccN-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of November 2017 with sales of 20,992 units. N-WGN was the industry's 10th best-selling car with sales of 4,537 units.Exports from Japanhttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaNov2017ExportsJap.jpgTotal exports from Japan in November 2017 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the sixth consecutive month (since June 2017).About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.