

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic confidence strengthened in December to the strongest level in just over eight-and-a-half years, survey data from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The economic sentiment indicator climbed to 15.1 in December from 14.5 in November.



Moreover, this was the highest score since May 2008, when it marked 15.8.



At the same time, the consumer confidence index dropped to 7.5 in December from 7.8 in the previous month.



The survey revealed that consumers were slightly more afraid of a decrease in the overall economic situation over the next twelve months, while worries about their financial standing remained unchanged.



The business confidence index climbed to 17.1 in December from 16.2 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX