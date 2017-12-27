LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas appoints Caroline Palm as Chief Human Resources Officer

LeoVegas has established a new role, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), where Caroline Palm will have the overall and strategic responsibility for the company's HR matters. Caroline joins LeoVegas from Serendipity Group, where she was responsible for the Group's strategic work within HR. Caroline starts February 14, 2018 and will form part of LeoVegas' management team.

I am passionate about working in fast-growing technology companies and look forward to be part of LeoVegas continued growth journey. LeoVegas is the leading GameTech company in the industry and its employees are of course an important part of this success. I appreciate the company's strong corporate culture and that LeoVegas invests a lot in its staff and the topics that I am passionate about. Furthermore, I like the energy and spirit of LeoVegas' passion "Leading the way into the mobile future" and it is therefore very inspiring, that together with the rest of the HR team, develop the Group's innovative focus on HR even more." says Caroline Palm, CHRO.

In recent years, Caroline Palm has been responsible for the Serendipity Group's strategic HR work, a corporate group of approximately thirty companies and over 2000 employees. At serendipity her focus has been, from an HR perspective, to build and develop a fast-growing group consisting of entrepreneurial companies that is growing both organically and through acquisitions. The Group's companies are in different industries, but focusing on technology-driven companies.

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO, LeoVegas, comments: "Caroline fits perfectly into LeoVegas and this new role within the management team. The overall responsibility and strategic mind-set about staff, recruitment and HR is important now when we are close to 600 employees. It has also become even more fundamental when we have started to acquire companies and have offices in several countries and cities. Caroline's experiences from fast-growing and entrepreneurial companies in the tech sector means that she has broad expertise and is a strong additional contribution to Team Leo."

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's leading GameTech company and at the forefront of the latest technology for mobile games. In 2017, the company reached the unicorn status - that is, a startup valued over one billion USD. A big part of the success is an extreme focus on product and technology as well as the efficient and data-driven marketing. The technology development takes place in Sweden, while operations are based on Malta. LeoVegas offers games for Casino, Live Casino and Sports and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda. The company's share is listed on First North Premier and Avanza Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. More about LeoVegas at www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com).

