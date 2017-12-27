The Swiss food giant will partner with Yellow Door Energy and ALEC Energy to build three rooftop PV arrays at its manufacturing facilities in the Emirate as part of DEWA's Shams Dubai Initiative.

Nestlé, the Swiss food giant, has this week signed an agreement for the installation of 7 MW of rooftop solar PV capacity atop three of its manufacturing facilities in Dubai.

The contracts were signed and witnessed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, who is CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), which oversees the Emirate's Shams Dubai Initiative - a program designed to encourage the ...

