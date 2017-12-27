Business-to-business information company Ascential has bought e-commerce analytics group Clavis Insight for up to $219m. Clavis, whose customers include the likes of P&G, Nestle, Unilever and L'Oreal, has proprietary technology which enables consumer product companies to track and optimise the performance of their products across hundreds of retailer websites and mobile commerce sites globally. Ascential said it will join its Information Services division and is highly complementary to One ...

