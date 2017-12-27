Stocks slipped a little at the start of the holiday-shortened week as reports of poor demand for Apple's new iPhone X offset buoyant readings on consumer spend during the festive season. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, retail sales in the States jumped by 4.9% from 1 November through to Christmas Eve, versus a rise of 3.7% in the same period one year ago, for their best showing since 2011. Be that as it may, by the closing bell the Dow Jones Industrials was down by 0.03% at 24,746.21, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...