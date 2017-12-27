Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-12-27 10:11 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 December 2017
Report No. 23/2017
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)
Thomas F. Borgen 349
Tonny Thierry Andersen 209
Lars Stensgaard Mørch 197
Carsten Egeriis 191
Jim Ditmore 191
Glenn Söderholm 198
Jacob Aarup-Andersen 177
Jesper Nielsen 150
For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658327
