Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-12-27 10:11 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 December 2017



Report No. 23/2017



Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)



Thomas F. Borgen 349



Tonny Thierry Andersen 209



Lars Stensgaard Mørch 197



Carsten Egeriis 191



Jim Ditmore 191



Glenn Söderholm 198



Jacob Aarup-Andersen 177



Jesper Nielsen 150



For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658327