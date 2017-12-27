Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2017) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (TSXV: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("GBT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, Global Blockchain Mining Corp., further to and pursuant to its declared strategy of investing in the blockchain mining space as one of the key prongs of its multi-faceted approach to the sector, has agreed to purchase 6,666 Antminer S9s from Bitmain Technologies Limited, a privately-owned multinational semiconductor company headquartered in Beijing, China, for a total purchase price of US$20,000,000. The estimated delivery of these units is March 2018.

Shidan Gouran, President of GBT stated, "The S9 has established itself as the pre-eminent bitcoin mining machine today. It is clear from demand at the commercial and investment levels that these machines are highly coveted and sought after. GBT's network of global relationships have enabled and allowed the Company to procure a significant and critical mass shipment of Antminers in a relatively protracted timeframe. The Company feels that this equipment investment will provide a variety of options to monetize its investment in a rapid manner, all of which will be evaluated fully as time progresses."

The Company is acquiring the equipment for investment purposes and will not be undertaking any direct cryptocurrency mining operations. Further to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2017, Coinstream Mining Corp. has agreed to accept a number of Antminer's, to be negotiated in the definitive agreement between the parties, in satisfaction of the Company's US $10 million investment commitment. Cryptoba Corp. has also agreed to accept such equipment in satisfaction of Coinstream's US $10 million investment commitment pursuant to their proposed streaming agreement with Coinstream. Both transactions remain subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. is an investment company which proposes to provide investors access to a basket of holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

GBT is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Other information relating to GBT is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the impact of the appointments on the Company, the Company's projected asset allocations; business strategy and investment criteria; the timing for implementation of financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings ("ICO's"); the rate of cryptocurrency adoption and the resultant effect on the growth of the global cryptocurrency market capitalization. The Company has no assets and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature and there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the ability of the Company to (i) successfully engage senior management with appropriate industry experience and expertise, (ii) gain access to and acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favourable terms or at all, (iii) successfully create its own tokens and ICO's, and (iv) execute on future M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; receipt of required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of the Company's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of the Company; the risk of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information set out in this presentation, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

