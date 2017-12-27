Europe's leading online beauty retailer on-track for £100 million in 2017 retail sales

Feelunique, Europe's leading online beauty retailer, achieved record retail sales during this year's Christmas trading period* of over £12.5 million, representing 33% year-on-year growth. Strong trading was recorded in both the UK and internationally, with Feelunique on-track to reach approximately £100 million in retail sales for the 2017 calendar year.

The strong trading experienced during Feelunique's Black Friday promotion continued throughout the period. In the UK, retail sales were up 19% year-on-year to £7.4 million; while Christmas trading period retail sales in both China and France doubled. Feelunique's performance was up against all KPIs, with average order values growing by 12 per cent, and nearly 1 million products shipped to 88 countries in the Christmas trading period.

Feelunique's '12 Days of Beauty' Christmas calendar was a best-seller, with eye shadow palettes also featuring strongly this year. UK best sellers included: Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette; the GHD IV styler; Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair and Victor Rolf Flowerbomb perfume. Top selling brands included Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel, Anastasia Beverley Hills, Urban Decay, Bare Minerals, YSL and Benefit, with Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Walk of Shame lipstick the best-selling product globally.

Joel Palix, CEO of Feelunique, said: "I am delighted with our record-breaking performance over the Christmas period, which further evidences our ability to capitalise on the consumer shift in the beauty market to online purchasing. We also remain on-track to reach £100 million in retail sales for the calendar year, which is a significant milestone for the business.

"Looking ahead to 2018, we will continue to grow market share in existing markets, with the scope to add further territories to our offering as a truly cross-border retailer. We will also be announcing the additions of several exciting new brands to the site early in the new year, solidifying Feelunique's position as Europe's leading online beauty retailer."

*Christmas trading period 20 November 20 December 2017

-ENDS-

About Feelunique

Founded in 2005, Feelunique has grown to become Europe's largest online beauty retailer with a choice of more than 30,000 products and 500 brands across makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance and electricals

Feelunique is a cross-border online retailer, shipping to over 120 countries and with dedicated websites in the UK, France, the EU, Germany, Norway, China and the US

Feelunique has over 130,000 site visits and sells more than 15,000 products every day, with 65% of sales coming from customers under the age of 35

Feelunique has a rapidly growing international beauty community of more than 1.3 million people across our social media platforms

Feelunique carries major brands including Chanel, Dior, Tom Ford and Nars as well as major indie brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia, Caudalie and Morocannoil. We are the only online beauty "pure player" to have built up such an extensive portfolio of premium brands across all beauty categories

Feelunique's innovative use of technology such as our proprietary 'Makeup Live' app which allows customers to try on products virtually, with amazing accuracy, on their smartphones is changing the way consumers experience buying beauty products online

Feelunique is at the forefront of the digital beauty revolution and is a socially connected retailer we believe content is key to succeeding in e-commerce and our dedicated editorial platform offers our customers inside knowledge on beauty including industry interviews, video tutorials and recommended products

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005132/en/

Contacts:

Vigo Communications

Antonia Pollock

Tel: +44 07789 954356

feelunique@vigocomms.com