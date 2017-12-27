The Republic of the Maldives Enjoys a Busy Holiday Period While Scooping Major Travel Awards as Best Place to Visit in 2017

MALÉ, Maldives, December 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Maldives has won a host of travel industry awards, confirming it as one of the most desirable tourist destinations in the world amid ambitious plans to increase its offering in 2018.

Recent awards include the coveted Condé Nast Traveller 'Best Islands for places to stay award' as well as Best in Travel's 'Best Holiday Destination', where it came second overall in Asia. The Maldives was awarded three World Travel Awards: the 'Indian Ocean's Leading Beach Destination', the 'Indian Ocean's Leading Destination' and the 'Indian Ocean's Leading Dive Destination'. The Maldives also scooped the Reader's Choice Dive and Travel Awards 1st prize for best 'Dreaming Area'.

Commenting on the multiple awards, Moosa Zameer, Minister of Tourism, said: "It is such a privilege and an honour to win these prestigious awards. These awards are a symbol of admiration and acceptance of the Maldives by the visitors, and a great achievement for the joint efforts and hard work done by the government and the tourism industry of the Maldives. We will strive to further improve and expand our destination, while maintaining our brand positioning. The Maldives will remain a unique destination."

The awards come at a good time for the Maldives' tourism industry that has seen year-on-year growth of 7.7 per cent over the last five-year period and no less than 27 resorts opened since 2013. Added to this impressive tally, there are plans for another 23 resorts to open their doors in 2018 and 2019. These include the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives and the Italian-designed Baglioni Resort Maldives with its 96 elegant villas and gourmet dining. In early 2018 the LUX* North Malé Atoll resort will open, offering tourists penthouse residences, luxury yachts and sweeping ocean views. Also in line are Riu Hotels, Pullman, Mövenpick Resorts & Spa and Atmosphere at Sangeli.

He also confirmed that the initiative Visit Maldives had been very successful, resulting in a 6.8 per cent growth in tourist arrivals in 2017. These resort projects are in line with the President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom's goal to develop 50 new resorts within his five-year term, generating 18,000 new job opportunities.

The Maldives is one of the leading tourism destinations in the world, with its miles of unspoilt beaches, great climate and perfect diving conditions. Hotels are launching special Christmas attractions, with Jumeirah Vittaveli building an ice skating rink so that guests can skate after a dip in the ocean. Guests will enjoy lavish gala dinners at Samsara Beach, live bands and dance troupes.

