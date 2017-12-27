Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity and fixed income membership of Neonet Securities AB. The membership will expire as of December 29, 2017



Neonet Securities AB has traded with member ID NEO in the Genium INET Trading System.



