Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity and fixed income membership of Neonet Securities AB. The membership will expire as of December 29, 2017 Neonet Securities AB has traded with member ID NEO in the INET Trading System Member: Neonet Securities AB INET ID: NEO Last day of trading: 29th of December, 2017 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nikolaj Kosakewitsch or Stefan Pinter telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Stockholm



