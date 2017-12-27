Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Neonet Securities AB. The membership will expire as of December 29, 2017



Neonet Securities AB has traded with member ID NEO in the INET Trading System



Member: Neonet Securities AB INET ID: NEO Last day of trading: 29th of December, 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nikolaj Kosakewitsch or Stefan Pinter telephone +46 8 405 6000



Nasdaq Helsinki



Nikolaj Kosakewitsch Stefan Pinter Head of Sales Sales Director European Equities and Derivatives