Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has paid £80m for a 14.7% stake in the Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm in the North Sea. The purchase, including transaction costs, is the investment company's first in an offshore wind project. The investment is held in a new joint venture with funds managed by Equitix Ltd, which will own 25.3% of the wind farm. Sheringham Shoal has 316.8MW of capacity and was originally developed by Statoil, which owns 40% of the project alongside Macquarie's Green ...

