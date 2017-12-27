AIM-listed specialist alternative asset manager, Gresham House, has exchanged contracts with housebuilder and urban regeneration partner Countryside Properties for the sale of its five-acre site at Newton-le-Willows for a gross value of £2.1m, with completion expected in early 2018. The sale represents the disposal of the last remaining significant legacy asset inherited when the current management team took over in December 2014, and brings the total consideration from the disposal of legacy ...

