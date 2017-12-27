

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Limited's (VED.L) wholly owned subsidiary, Cairn India holdings Limited (CIHL), have approved an investment of US$158 million in Japanese manufacturer for LCD glass substrate, AvanStrate Inc. or ASI, currently majority owned by the Carlyle Group.



The transaction consists of an acquisition of US$151 million in existing ASI debt with face value of c.US$299 million from banks; acquisition of just over 51% of the equity stake of ASI for a nominal consideration from the Carlyle Group; and extension of a US$7million loan to ASI.



Completion of the Acquisition is conditional on consents being obtained from ASI's existing lenders and is expected to occur prior to 31 December 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX