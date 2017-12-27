

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse AG (CS) announced the company expects to write down the value of its deferred tax assets in the US by approximately 2.3 billion Swiss francs in the fourth-quarter of 2017, following the enactment of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Dec. 22.



Credit Suisse said the write-down is a one-time accounting adjustment and has a minimal impact on the Group's strong regulatory capital position. The policy for returning capital to shareholders announced at the Investor Day is unchanged.



