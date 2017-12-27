

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays (BARC.L, BCS) said it expects the measurement of its US deferred tax assets or 'DTAs' to reduce by about 1 billion pounds as a result of the reduced tax rate and net of about 0.3 billion pounds increase to US DTAs, unrelated to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, due to a revaluation of Barclays Bank PLC's US branch DTAs.



The aggregate reduction in the measurement of US DTAs is expected to result in an associated one-off charge of about 1 billion pounds to Group profit after tax, a about 20 basis point reduction to the Group CET1 ratio and a decrease of 6 pence to TNAV per share. These estimates are all calculated based on Barclays' financial information as at 30 September 2017 and will be accounted for in the financial year ended December 2017.



The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on 22 December 2017, reducing the statutory rate of US federal corporate income tax to 21%.



The reduction in the statutory US federal rate is expected to positively impact Barclays' future US after tax earnings. However, the ultimate impact is subject to the effect of other complex provisions in the Act, which Barclays is currently reviewing, and it is possible that any impact of BEAT could significantly reduce the benefit of the reduction in the statutory US federal rate.



Due to the uncertain practical and technical application of many of these provisions, it is currently not possible to reliably estimate whether BEAT will apply and if so, how it would impact Barclays.



