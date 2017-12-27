As from January 2, 2018, WeSC AB will be moved from First North Premier to First North since the company's market value is below the requirement applicable to First North Premier set out in Appendix J of the First North Nordic Rulebook. Please note that there are no changes to short name, ISIN code or order book ID.



The last day of trading on First North Premier will be on December 29, 2017.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Caroline Sjölund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.