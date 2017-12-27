In the period 18 December 2017 to 22 December 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.4 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 218.1 million were bought back, equivalent to 72.7 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 51:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 18 December 2017 7,317 77.75 568,897 19 December 2017 7,317 77.67 568,311 20 December 2017 8,536 77.86 664,613 21 December 2017 9,756 77.81 759,114 22 December 2017 10,975 77.50 850,563 Accumulated during the period 43,901 77.71 3,411,498 Accumulated under the share 3,597,552 60.61 218,052,190 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission



Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 5,891,215 own shares, equivalent to 3.6% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.





Detailed transaction data





18 December 19 December 20 December 21 December 22 December 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 7.317 77,75 7.317 77,67 8.536 77,86 9.756 77,81 10.975 77,50 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 7.317 77,75 7.317 77,67 8.536 77,86 9.756 77,81 10.975 77,50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



18 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 7.317 77,75 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 77,50 XCSE 20171218 9:14:31.083404 500 78,00 XCSE 20171218 14:39:19.764016 500 77,50 XCSE 20171218 14:52:58.920278 950 78,00 XCSE 20171218 16:49:54.252511 50 78,00 XCSE 20171218 16:49:54.252511 4.317 77,75 XCSE 20171218 16:53:30.926661



19 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 7.317 77,67 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 78,00 XCSE 20171219 9:12:02.654251 500 77,50 XCSE 20171219 9:12:49.877576 420 77,50 XCSE 20171219 10:57:17.773790 80 77,50 XCSE 20171219 13:45:51.697534 500 77,00 XCSE 20171219 14:26:56.278575 500 78,00 XCSE 20171219 16:27:02.156816 4.317 77,67 XCSE 20171219 16:31:31.376787



20 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 8.536 77,86 ---------------------------------------------- 133 77,50 XCSE 20171220 9:38:26.476430 57 77,50 XCSE 20171220 9:38:27.858982 310 77,50 XCSE 20171220 9:38:52.782037 379 77,50 XCSE 20171220 13:35:00.923764 28 77,50 XCSE 20171220 13:37:03.758578 26 77,50 XCSE 20171220 13:41:03.768545 4 77,50 XCSE 20171220 13:44:34.380212 9 77,50 XCSE 20171220 13:45:42.046552 9 77,50 XCSE 20171220 13:48:45.906634 26 77,50 XCSE 20171220 13:51:03.810778 19 77,50 XCSE 20171220 13:57:04.705415 1.000 78,00 XCSE 20171220 16:11:15.380119 500 78,00 XCSE 20171220 16:11:15.380119 1.000 78,00 XCSE 20171220 16:46:45.776634 5.036 77,86 XCSE 20171220 17:02:49.076711



21 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 77,81 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 77,50 XCSE 20171221 10:22:13.311111 500 77,50 XCSE 20171221 10:59:23.753115 259 78,00 XCSE 20171221 16:30:37.417343 741 78,00 XCSE 20171221 16:30:37.417343 1.500 78,00 XCSE 20171221 16:42:28.072789 5.756 77,81 XCSE 20171221 16:51:58.352144













22 December 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 10.975 77,50 ---------------------------------------------- 191 77,50 XCSE 20171222 10:21:18.519595 685 77,50 XCSE 20171222 10:22:29.855442 503 77,50 XCSE 20171222 10:22:35.699679 75 77,50 XCSE 20171222 10:23:12.247779 46 77,50 XCSE 20171222 10:29:27.687804 500 77,50 XCSE 20171222 12:10:07.706995 500 77,50 XCSE 20171222 13:38:34.174595 1.000 77,50 XCSE 20171222 15:50:52.867675 1.000 77,50 XCSE 20171222 16:24:20.663779 77,50 XCSE 20171222 16:43:14.903437



