The "Frozen Food Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The frozen food market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Frozen Food Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rise of private labels. The trend of private label F&B products is on the rise. Large retailers like Tesco and Walmart already have their own private labels. There has been an increase in the share of private label products in the frozen food market, especially in the frozen dessert and frozen snacks categories.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased shelf life of products. The primary objective of frozen food vendors is to provide customers with quality food that can be preserved for days. Appropriate storage and freezing techniques not only ensure the longevity of food products, but also minimum wastage. Innovations in the freezing technology reduce the energy consumption. It also provides manufacturers with various distribution options. The use of the cryogenic freezing technology, also known as flash freezing, not only increases the shelf life of foods, but also preserves the natural flavor; quality; nutritional value; and texture.
Key vendors
- Dr. Oetker
- FRoSTA
- McCain Foods
- Nomad Foods
- Nestle
Other prominent vendors
- 2 Sisters Food Group
- Annek Frozen Foods
- Bonduelle
- Charal
- green core group
- Iceland Foods
- Mascato
- Orogel
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w587ml/frozen_food
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005183/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Frozen Food