The frozen food market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Frozen Food Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise of private labels. The trend of private label F&B products is on the rise. Large retailers like Tesco and Walmart already have their own private labels. There has been an increase in the share of private label products in the frozen food market, especially in the frozen dessert and frozen snacks categories.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased shelf life of products. The primary objective of frozen food vendors is to provide customers with quality food that can be preserved for days. Appropriate storage and freezing techniques not only ensure the longevity of food products, but also minimum wastage. Innovations in the freezing technology reduce the energy consumption. It also provides manufacturers with various distribution options. The use of the cryogenic freezing technology, also known as flash freezing, not only increases the shelf life of foods, but also preserves the natural flavor; quality; nutritional value; and texture.

Key vendors

Dr. Oetker

FRoSTA

McCain Foods

Nomad Foods

Nestle

Other prominent vendors

2 Sisters Food Group

Annek Frozen Foods

Bonduelle

Charal

green core group

Iceland Foods

Mascato

Orogel

