High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market - Expected to Reach USD 40.9 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market by Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), Products (MI, XLPE Cables, Terminations, Joints, Conductors, Fittings & Fixtures), Voltage (72.5, 123, 145, 170, 245, 400 kV) & Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The high voltage cables and accessories market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 30.53 Billion in 2017 to USD 40.90 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.02%, from 2017 to 2022. This growth is attributed to the growing offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables and accessories market. The upcoming projects for the overhead transmission lines would also boost the demand for high voltage cables and accessories systems.

The high voltage cables and accessories market is segmented by installation into products specific for overhead, underground, and submarine cable systems. In the underground and submarine products, cable joints and terminations are the two major accessories needed to connect cable splices to another cable or terminal equipment. On the other hand, overhead high voltage cables use long conducting wires for power transmission, which are held tightly over high towers with the help of fittings and fixtures. Mass Impregnated (MI) cable is a cable that is extensively used in submarine for high voltage applications. The current carrying capacity of MI cables differentiate it from XLPE (cross-linked polyethylene) cables or other types of cables. MI cables are environment-friendly and contain no free oil. Thus, the electric field around the cable is zero even under the most stringent operational conditions because of the metallic sheath. The market of MI cables is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all product segments under the underground high voltage cables and accessories market during the forecast period.

The overhead segment accounted for the largest market size in 2016 due to the increasing demand for electricity and low initial cost for installations. The conductor product segment under the overhead high voltage cables and accessories market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to increasing smart grid investments and improvement in transmission and distribution networks globally.





Companies Mentioned



Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd.

Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.

El Sewedy Electric Company

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

Jiangnan Group Limited

Kabelwerke Brugg Ag

Ls Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

NKT Cables Group A/S

Prysmian S.P.A.

Southwire Company, Llc

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Tele-Fonika Kable Sa

Tianjin Suli Cable Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Installation



7 High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Product Type



8 High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Voltage



9 High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nlbbdm/high_voltage

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716