Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Change of Ownership of Investment Manager

To: PR Newswire

From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date: 27 December 2017

Change of Ownership of Investment Manager

The Board has been informed of a change of ownership of the Company's investment manager and reproduces the press release below.

Management buyout of GVQ Investment Management Limited

The senior management of London-based specialist fund manager GVQ Investment Management Limited ("GVQ') have entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of GVQ from RIT Capital Partners plc ("RIT'), subject to regulatory approval.

GVQ is a leader in applying private equity techniques to public markets and in constructive corporate engagement. GVQ currently manages £700 million of assets through two Irish listed open-ended funds, the GVQ UK Focus Fund and the GVQ Opportunities Fund, and also manages Strategic Equity Capital plc ("SEC'), a London-listed investment trust. There will be no changes to the investment process or fund manager teams as a result of this transaction.

Jamie Seaton, CEO of GVQ, commented: "We are grateful to RIT for its support over recent years. GVQ has witnessed strong growth under RIT ownership, with assets under management doubling during this period. This is an exciting time for the company and we look forward to further developing GVQ as a world class, now fully independent, specialist asset manager.'

In response, RIT Capital Partners said: "The growth of GVQ under RIT's ownership has been pleasing and this transaction represents an attractive realisation of our investment. The MBO ensures continuity of GVQ's investment team and allows them to build on the achievements of recent years. We wish the team every success and we will continue to benefit from GVQ's investment expertise through RIT's shareholding in Strategic Equity Capital plc.'

