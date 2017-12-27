Dr. Choi Sewoon from TL Plastic Surgery, a leading Korean Plastic Surgery Specialist, provides advice about hospital selection for contouring and rhinoplasty

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --As cosmetic surgery continues to rise in popularity, more are aware of the skilland quality ofKorean plastic surgery. TL Plastic Surgery's Dr. Choi Sewoon, expands on the need for quality surgeons with 1-on-1 consults.

Dr. ChoiSewoon, the facial contouring specialistatTL Plastic Surgery, said, "Facial contouringprovides options to modify the facial structure - cheekbone reduction, square jaw reduction, and genioplasty. Sincethisisa high-level surgeryresettingfacial boneswhere vascular tissues and nerve lines are located, it must be conducted accurately by a specialist plastic surgeon withextensiveexperience, and it is best to do it at a hospital that provides 1-on-1 tailored surgery."The doctor also noted"as facial contouring is conducted with general anesthesia, a hospital with the systematic safety system, residing anesthesiologist and follow-up management program can prevent side effects, and the patient canexperience the best results."

Finding a rhinoplasty surgeon who is the best fit,rather than finding a popular hospitalthat offersrhinoplasty, working with thesurgeon onthe line of the nose which is most suitable for the patientwhile balancing outthe careers and experienceof the surgeons to ensure success.

At TL Plastic Surgery,a leading Korean plastic surgery hospital, individually tailored surgery is conducted with the introduction of a 1-on-1 exclusive system where facial contouring specialists with abundant clinical experience and several years of skill directly counsel and check the surgery and the progresspost-surgery, and it has constructeda systematic medical system where specialists of anesthesiology reside; monitoring during surgery;and aftercare systemto help with patients needs. As TL Plastic Surgery was re-designated as Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals Serving Foreign Patients,it hasbecomea leaderfor Korean plastic surgery.

